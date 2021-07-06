REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $34.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Townhome Property in Novi, Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

NOVI, MICH. — Dwight Capital has provided a $34.5 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Central Park Estates, a 254-unit townhome-style apartment property in Novi. Built between 2001 and 2003, the property consists of 43 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, basketball court, community room, fitness center, playground and tennis court. Josh Hoffman and Kevin Lifshitz of Dwight Capital originated the loan, which qualified for a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium reduction set at 25 basis points.

