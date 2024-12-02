Dwight Capital Provides $35.2M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Metro Dallas Multifamily Project

GARLAND, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $35.2 million HUD-insured construction loan for Millennium Village, a 199-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The market-rate property will consist of four residential buildings and a parking garage on a 4.5-acre site. Residences will comprise 17 studios, 132 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom apartments and 15 two-bedroom townhome residences, each with private two-car garages. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, rooftop lounge with an outdoor deck, electric vehicle charging stations and a dog park. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight originated the debt through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program on behalf of the local developer, Pinnacle Facility Engineering.