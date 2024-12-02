Monday, December 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Millennium-Village-Garland
A tentative completion date for Millennium Village, a new multifamily project in Garland, was not disclosed.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

Dwight Capital Provides $35.2M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Metro Dallas Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $35.2 million HUD-insured construction loan for Millennium Village, a 199-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The market-rate property will consist of four residential buildings and a parking garage on a 4.5-acre site. Residences will comprise 17 studios, 132 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom apartments and 15 two-bedroom townhome residences, each with private two-car garages. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, rooftop lounge with an outdoor deck, electric vehicle charging stations and a dog park. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight originated the debt through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program on behalf of the local developer, Pinnacle Facility Engineering.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 122,259 SF...

Action Stainless Signs 105,300 SF Industrial Lease in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 80,000 SF Office Building...

Citadel Development Completes 10,000 SF Office Redevelopment Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33.6M Sale of Southern...

HKS Real Estate Arranges $4M Acquisition Loan for...

MMCC Arranges $13.5M in Refinancing for Two Multifamily...

Highstreet Ventures Buys 17.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

Venture One to Build 2 MSF Industrial Park...