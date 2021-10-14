Dwight Capital Provides $35.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Michigan Apartment Complex
TROY, MICH. — Dwight Capital has provided a $35.4 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Gables of Troy, a 544-unit apartment complex in Troy. The property is comprised of 42 three-story buildings and a clubhouse. Amenities include a dog park, media room, fitness room, racquetball area and two outdoor pools. The 223(a)(7) loan benefits from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) set at 25 basis points because the property qualifies as green and energy efficient. Karnveer Bal of Dwight originated the loan.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.