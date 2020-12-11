REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $35M Construction HUD Loan for Multifamily Community in Wilmington, North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Dwight Capital LLC has provided a $35 million HUD 221 (d)(4) loan for the construction of Renaissance Apartments, a 198-unit multifamily community in Wilmington’s Wayfaire neighborhood. The property will comprise two four-story buildings offering 2,530 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Communal amenities will include a courtyard, clubhouse, fitness center and a pool. The lender says the community will be built in compliance with the National Green Building Standard’s Bronze Level, which resulted in a 25 basis-point reduction in the loan interest rate through the Green Mortgage Insurance Premium. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the 40-year term loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  