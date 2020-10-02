REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $36.2M HUD Loan for Willina Ranch Apartments in Bothell, Washington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

BOTHELL, WASH. — Dwight Capital has provided a $36.2 million HUD 223(a)(7) loan for Willina Ranch Apartments, a multifamily property located in Bothell. The refinance includes a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) Reduction set at 25 basis points as the property is Energy Star certified.

Josh Sasouness and Josh Hoffman of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.

Built in 2000, the property features 175 apartments, a swimming pool, business center, clubhouse and fitness center.

