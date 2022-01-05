REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $37.2M Acquisition Loan for Houston Multifamily Property

HOUSTON — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $37.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Valencia Grove, a 460-unit multifamily property in southeast Houston. The garden-style property consists of 32 buildings on a 17.3-acre site. Amenities include a pool, courtyard, leasing office/clubhouse and two dog parks. Kevin Lifshitz and Keith Hoffman of Dwight Capital originated the financing. The borrower was Bodka Creek Capital.

