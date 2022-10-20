REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $37.7M Construction Loan for InterUrban Apartment Homes Expansion in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, MONT. — Dwight Capital has provided a $37.7 million HUD 221(d)(4) construction loan for InterUrban Apartment Homes Phase II, a proposed multifamily expansion project in Billings. The borrower is Montana-based Stock Development. Situated on more than 10 acres, the community will feature six three-story, garden-style buildings and a one-story clubhouse.

The 216 units will offer patios, soundproofing, in-unit washers/dryers and smart home packages, which include remote access to HVAC, lighting and security. The buildings will be constructed to National Green Building Standard Bronze guidelines, which enabled the borrower to qualify for a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points.

Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the transaction for the borrower. Dwight Capital also provided a $24.4 million HUD 223(a)(7) loan for the first phase of the property in April 2020.

