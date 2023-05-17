Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Dwight Capital secured financing for Villas at Bridgeville, a multifamily project in Delaware, through HUD's 221(d)(4) program.
Dwight Capital Provides $38.3M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Delaware Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEVILLE, DEL. — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $38.3 million HUD-insured construction loan for Villas at Bridgeville, a 152-unit multifamily project in Delaware. The project will consist of 34 townhome and duplex buildings and one amenity building on a 23-acre site. Units will have private patios/balconies and two-car garages, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, playground and walking trails. Daniel Malka and Jacob Gauptman of Dwight Capital originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Allen & Rocks Inc. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

