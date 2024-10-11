Friday, October 11, 2024
Volta-Voyager-Colorado-Springs-CO
Volta at Voyager Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo., offers 200 units, a fitness center, dog spa and park, swimming pool, spa and a resort-style clubhouse.
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

Dwight Capital Provides $38.4M Loan for Volta at Voyager Apartments in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Dwight Capital has closed a $38.4 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Volta at Voyager, a multifamily property in Colorado Springs. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight Capital originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Boulder-based Mountain View Capital LLC. The refinancing benefited from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) reduction to 25 basis points, enhancing the financial terms.

Comprising 10 three-story residential buildings, Volta at Voyager offers 200 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a fitness center, Amazon lockers, a dog spa and park, swimming pool and spa and a resort-style clubhouse.

