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Timberview-Apts-Oregon-City-OR
Timberview Apartments in Oregon City, Ore., features 174 apartments, including 33 townhomes.
LoansMultifamilyOregonWestern

Dwight Capital Provides $39M HUD Loan for Apartment Complex in Oregon City, Oregon

by Amy Works

OREGON CITY, ORE. — Dwight Capital, on behalf of Pahlisch Commercial, has provided a $39 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Timberview Apartments in Oregon City. Andrew Tichy led the transaction for Dwight Capital, which McBride Capital arranging the debt. Loan proceeds, which were secured through HUD’s 223(f) program, will be used to retire a bridge loan provided by Dwight Mortgage Trust, cover closing costs and establish a replacement reserve account for future capital improvements.

Situated on 7 acres, Timberview Apartments features 174 units. The community consists of three buildings with 141 single-story units and seven buildings with 33 townhome units and attached single-car garages. Units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washers and dryers and private patios or balconies. Onsite amenities include a single-story clubhouse with a leasing office, six detached garage buildings, pool with a sundeck, fitness center, resident lounge with a fireplace, bike repair and wash station, dog wash and a playground.

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