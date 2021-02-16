Dwight Capital Provides $40.5M in HUD Financing for Walton Westside Apartments in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Dwight Capital has provided $40.5 million in HUD financing for Walton Westside, a 254-unit apartment community located at 790 Huff Road NW in Atlanta’s West Midtown. Built in 2014, Walton Westside has one residential building and one garage building.

Community amenities include a rooftop patio with a gazebo, swimming pool, dog park, coffee shop and an outdoor fireplace. The property is located 15 miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Walton Westside is Energy-Star-certified, thus qualifying for HUD’s Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) reduction, which was set at 25 basis points. Brandon Baksh and Karnveer Bal of Dwight Capital originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Dwight Capital LLC is a commercial real estate finance company based in New York.