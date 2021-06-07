Dwight Capital Provides $43.9M HUD Loan for Greystone at Widewaters Apartments in Knightdale, North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Dwight Capital has provided a $43.9 million HUD 223(f) cash-out loan for Greystone at Widewaters, a 332-unit apartment community located in Knightdale. Adam Sasouness and Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the refinancing.

Built in 2006, Greystone at Widewaters includes 13 three-story residential buildings, a car wash station, clubhouse and recycle and storage buildings situated on 24.5 acres. Community amenities feature a business center, dog park, fitness center, media center, playground, swimming pool and cabana and outdoor fireplace with a built-in grilling station.

The loan benefitted from HUD’s Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) Reduction set at 25 basis points because Greystone at Widewaters is Energy Star-certified.