REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $43.9M HUD Loan for Greystone at Widewaters Apartments in Knightdale, North Carolina

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Dwight Capital has provided a $43.9 million HUD 223(f) cash-out loan for Greystone at Widewaters, a 332-unit apartment community located in Knightdale. Adam Sasouness and Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the refinancing.

Built in 2006, Greystone at Widewaters includes 13 three-story residential buildings, a car wash station, clubhouse and recycle and storage buildings situated on 24.5 acres. Community amenities feature a business center, dog park, fitness center, media center, playground, swimming pool and cabana and outdoor fireplace with a built-in grilling station.

The loan benefitted from HUD’s Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) Reduction set at 25 basis points because Greystone at Widewaters is Energy Star-certified.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews