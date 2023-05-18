Thursday, May 18, 2023
Kinstone Columns Drive’s amenities include a walking trail, picnic area, sports court and two pools, as well as direct access to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area’s three miles of walking/hiking trails.
GeorgiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Dwight Capital Provides $45M HUD-Insured Loan for Kinstone Columns Drive Apartments in Marietta, Georgia

by John Nelson

MARIETTA, GA. — Dwight Capital has provided a HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Kinstone Columns Drive, a 384-unit apartment community along the Chattahoochee River in Marietta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. Brandon Baksh and Karnveer Bal of Dwight Capital originated the loan, which features a 25-basis-point Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP), on behalf of the borrower, Walton Communities.

The 30.5-acre community comprises 29 three-story apartment buildings, three townhome buildings, two pool bathhouses and a leasing office/clubhouse. Kinstone Columns Drive’s amenities include a fitness center, business center, playground, tennis court, walking trail, picnic area, sports court and two pools, as well as direct access to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area’s three miles of walking/hiking trails.

