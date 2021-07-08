Dwight Capital Provides $45M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $45 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Prairie Gate Community, a 264-unit multifamily property in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The property was built on 14.5 acres in 2019 and consists of eight three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse/leasing office and 15 garage buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, media center, game room, dog park, playground and walking trails. Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the financing. The borrower was undisclosed.