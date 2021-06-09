REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $47.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Property in South Elgin

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Dwight Capital has provided a $47.4 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Springs at South Elgin, a 300-unit apartment property. Built in 2018, the asset consists of 15 townhome-style buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, car care center, fitness center, pet park, pool and barbecue area. Josh Sasouness and Kevin Lifshitz of Dwight originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Continental Properties. The loan includes a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) reduction set at 25 basis points since the property is Energy Star-certified.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews