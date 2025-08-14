Dwight Capital Provides $48.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Plaza at Pikes Peak Apartment Community in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Dwight Capital has provided a $48.3 million HUD 223(f) loan for The Plaza at Pikes Peak, a 215-unit apartment community in Colorado Springs. The refinance qualified for a reduced Green Mortgage Insurance Premium due to the property’s GreenPoint Rated Existing Homes & Multifamily Silver certification. Jonathan Pomper and Jack Tawil of Dwight Capital originated the transaction on behalf of the borrowers, Ryan Dunn of Dunn & Associates and Taylor Turano of Denver Land Co.

Completed in 2022, the property comprises a five-story building and a four-story building with a unit mix of 43 studios, 134 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom units. Apartments offer smart home technology, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, courtyard with a fire pit, dog park, pet wash, rooftop lounge, yoga and spin studios, storage lockers and coworking spaces.