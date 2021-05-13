REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $50.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Delaware Multifamily Asset

WILMINGTON, DEL. — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $50.7 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Residences at Justison Landing, a 214-unit multifamily asset in Wilmington. Built on 2.6 acres in 2008, the waterfront property consists of two seven-story apartment buildings, ground-floor retail space leased to eight tenants and a three-story parking garage. Amenities include a community lounge, fitness center and concierge services. Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the financing through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

