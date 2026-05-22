Friday, May 22, 2026
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The-Amara-Queens
In addition to retiring existing debt, proceeds from the loan for The Amara, a new apartment building in Queens, will allow the owner to establish a replacement reserve and recoup equity.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Dwight Capital Provides $54M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $54 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Amara, a 92-unit apartment building located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Completed in 2024, the six-story building houses studio, one-, and two-bedroom units in addition to 13,790 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is leased to Spear Physical Therapy, restaurant The French Workshop, pizzeria Freddy’s Since 1961 and food hall Wonder Astoria. Keith Hoffman and Jack Tawil of Dwight originated the loan through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the locally based borrower, Tsilo Group.

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