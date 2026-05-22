Dwight Capital Provides $54M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $54 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Amara, a 92-unit apartment building located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Completed in 2024, the six-story building houses studio, one-, and two-bedroom units in addition to 13,790 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is leased to Spear Physical Therapy, restaurant The French Workshop, pizzeria Freddy’s Since 1961 and food hall Wonder Astoria. Keith Hoffman and Jack Tawil of Dwight originated the loan through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the locally based borrower, Tsilo Group.