Dwight Capital Provides $55M in Financing for U Place Apartments in Seattle

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Dwight Capital has closed a $55 million bridge loan for U Place Apartments in Seattle’s University District. The name of the borrower was not released.

Built in August 2020 on a 32,633-square-foot site, U Place features 243 apartments and 19,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units feature in-unit washers/dryers, private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and keyless Bluetooth room entry. The community offers a fitness center, community room and rooftop deck with 360-degree views.

Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.