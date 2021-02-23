REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $55M in Financing for U Place Apartments in Seattle

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Dwight Capital has closed a $55 million bridge loan for U Place Apartments in Seattle’s University District. The name of the borrower was not released.

Built in August 2020 on a 32,633-square-foot site, U Place features 243 apartments and 19,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units feature in-unit washers/dryers, private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and keyless Bluetooth room entry. The community offers a fitness center, community room and rooftop deck with 360-degree views.

Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  