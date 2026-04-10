Friday, April 10, 2026
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StoneHawk-Rosehill-Garland
StoneHawk Rosehill, a new multifamily project in Garland, will add 269 units to the local supply.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

Dwight Capital Provides $56M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Metro Dallas Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $56 million HUD-insured construction loan for StoneHawk Rosehill, a 269-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The site spans more than seven acres, and the development will offer one- and two-bedroom units, 51 percent of which will be subject to income restrictions. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse with fitness and business centers, an onsite leasing and management office and outdoor recreation areas, including a landscaped courtyard. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight originated the financing through HUD’s 221 (d)(4) program on behalf of the locally based sponsor, StoneHawk Capital Partners.

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