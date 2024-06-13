Thursday, June 13, 2024
Loans Mixed-Use Texas

Dwight Capital Provides $58.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Amarillo Mixed-Use Property

by Taylor Williams

AMARILLO, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $58.6 million HUD-insured loan for Residences at Town Square, a 32-acre mixed-use property in Amarillo that consists of 480 residential units and 121,360 square feet of commercial space. The residential component comprises four five-story apartment buildings, and the commercial space houses a dental office, nail bar, spa, retail merchandising and restaurant users. Daniel Malka of Dwight Capital originated the debt through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, Williams Group. Daniel Hartnett of Greysteel served as the loan correspondent.

