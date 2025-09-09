Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alden-Park-Kingsland-Houston
The undisclosed owner of Alden Park Kingsland in Houston will use loan proceeds to retire existing debt, cover closing costs, complete property enhancements and establish a replacement reserve account for future capital improvements.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Dwight Capital Provides $59M HUD-Insured Loan for West Houston Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $59 million HUD-insured loan for Alden Park Kingsland, a 423-unit apartment community in West Houston. The garden-style property comprises 10 three-story residential buildings, a community clubhouse, a mail kiosk building and a car center/maintenance building. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, according to the property website. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, business center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Evan Fromen of Dwight Capital originated the financing through HUD’s 223(f) program. The borrower was not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $29.5M in Acquisition Financing for Houston...

BKM Capital Partners Buys 242,555 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Pluralsight Inc. Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 5,731 SF Office Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Hoboken...

Weiss Realty Sells Multifamily Development Site in Fort...

TruAmerica Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Seattle, Phoenix...

Align REI Receives $29.5M in Financing for Oliveira...

Gantry Secures $25M Refinancing for Creative Office Building...