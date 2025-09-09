Dwight Capital Provides $59M HUD-Insured Loan for West Houston Apartment Community

HOUSTON — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $59 million HUD-insured loan for Alden Park Kingsland, a 423-unit apartment community in West Houston. The garden-style property comprises 10 three-story residential buildings, a community clubhouse, a mail kiosk building and a car center/maintenance building. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, according to the property website. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, business center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Evan Fromen of Dwight Capital originated the financing through HUD’s 223(f) program. The borrower was not disclosed.