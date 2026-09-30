Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IowaLoansMidwestMultifamily

Dwight Capital Provides $60M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Iowa Multifamily Property

by Kristin Harlow

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Dwight Capital has provided a $60 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Birchwood Grove, a newly developed 194-unit townhome community in Davenport. The rental property includes 56 two- and three-story buildings along with a separate community building that houses a clubhouse, leasing office and 4,800 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Loan proceeds will retire existing debt, cover closing costs, fund a replacement reserve for future capital improvements and enable the borrower to draw on equity accumulated since the original construction financing. Josh Hoffman and Jonathan Pomper of Dwight Capital originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Kevin Dolan of Dolan Homes LLC.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $238M Refinancing for Landmark...

Greystone Provides $167M Financing for Affordable Housing Tower...

Avatar Financial Provides $3.9M Bridge Loan for Metro...

JLL Arranges $75M in Financing for Industrial Park...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $75M Sale of Two...

Griffis Residential Receives $86M in Financing for Denver...

D.R. Horton Divests of 260-Unit Ascend at Black...

Walmart Plans $300M Fulfillment Center in Metro Cincinnati

Waterton Acquires 453-Unit Apartment Community in Woodbury, Minnesota