Dwight Capital Provides $60M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Iowa Multifamily Property

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Dwight Capital has provided a $60 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Birchwood Grove, a newly developed 194-unit townhome community in Davenport. The rental property includes 56 two- and three-story buildings along with a separate community building that houses a clubhouse, leasing office and 4,800 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Loan proceeds will retire existing debt, cover closing costs, fund a replacement reserve for future capital improvements and enable the borrower to draw on equity accumulated since the original construction financing. Josh Hoffman and Jonathan Pomper of Dwight Capital originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Kevin Dolan of Dolan Homes LLC.