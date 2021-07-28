Dwight Capital Provides $60M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Amarillo
AMARILLO, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $60 million bridge loan for the cash-out refinancing of Residences at Town Square, a 480-unit multifamily asset in Amarillo. The property was built in phases on a 32-acre site between 2015 and 2019 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, playground and a pool. Residences at Town Square also features 121,360 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is leased to a dental office, nail bar, spa and steakhouse. Daniel Malka of Dwight Capital originated the financing, and Daniel Hartnett of Greysteel arranged the debt.
