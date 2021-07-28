REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $60M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Amarillo

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $60 million bridge loan for the cash-out refinancing of Residences at Town Square, a 480-unit multifamily asset in Amarillo. The property was built in phases on a 32-acre site between 2015 and 2019 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, playground and a pool. Residences at Town Square also features 121,360 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is leased to a dental office, nail bar, spa and steakhouse. Daniel Malka of Dwight Capital originated the financing, and Daniel Hartnett of Greysteel arranged the debt.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews