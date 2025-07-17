Dwight Capital Provides $61.9M in HUD-Insured Loans for Two Multifamily Communities in Iowa, Minnesota

BETTENDORF, IOWA, AND ST. PAUL, MINN. — Dwight Capital has provided two HUD 223(f) loans totaling $61.9 million for Springs at Bettendorf in Bettendorf, Iowa, and The Grove in St. Paul. Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Continental Properties was the borrower.

Springs at Bettendorf is a townhome-style community with 15 two-story buildings totaling 316 units. There are studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, and 75 units feature attached garages. Residents have access to a fitness center, pool, dog park and car wash station.

The Grove is a six-story community with 118 units across studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop sky lounge, community room and storage units. The property also features 4,300 square feet of ground-floor commercial space across two retail suites.

The loan proceeds for both financings will be used to retire existing debt, cover closing costs, complete repairs and establish funds for future capital expenditures.