Thursday, July 23, 2026
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The-Lariat-at-Abilene
A tentative completion date for the The Lariat at Abilene was not announced.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

Dwight Capital Provides $66M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Abilene Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

ABILENE, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $66 million HUD-insured construction loan for The Lariat at Abilene, a 312-unit multifamily project in West Texas. Situated on 13 acres, the garden-style property will comprise 13 three-story buildings that will house 186 one-bedroom units and 126 two-bedroom units, as well as a clubhouse building. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, pickleball court and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Brandon Baksh and Tommy Ng of Dwight originated the financing through HUD’s 221 (d)(4) program on behalf of the borrower, Martin Inderman Development.

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