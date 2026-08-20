Dwight Capital Provides Two HUD-Insured Loans Totaling $95.5M for Refinancing of Corpus Christi Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided two HUD-insured loans totaling $95.5 million for the refinancing of a pair of garden-style apartment complexes in Corpus Christi. In the first deal, Dwight originated a $48.2 million loan for La Joya by Azali, a waterfront property that consists of 336 units across 14 buildings. In the second transaction, Dwight funded a $47.3 million loan for Azali Heights, which features 312 units across 13 buildings. The properties, which were built in 2015 and 2024, respectively, both offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private patios and balconies and amenities such as pools, business centers, fitness centers, dog parks and playgrounds. Proceeds from both loans were used to retire existing debt, fund property enhancements, cover closing costs and establish replacement reserve accounts for future capital improvements. Andrew Tichy of Dwight originated both loans through HUD’s 223(f) program. The borrower was Azali Homes.