Solis-at-Petrosa-Bend-OR
Located in Bend, Ore., Solis at Petrosa features 260 apartments, a pool, community lounge, fitness room, golf simulator room and pet wash station.
Dwight Morgan Trust Provides $58.8M Loan for Solis at Petrosa Apartments in Bend, Oregon

by Amy Works

BEND, ORE. — Dwight Morgan Trust, an affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided $58.8 million in bridge financing for Solis at Petrosa, an apartment complex in Bend.

McBridge Capital brokered the transaction for the borrower, Pahlisch Commercial. Proceeds from the loan will go towards refinancing the borrower’s existing construction debt and fund an operating reserve to facilitate lease-up.

Situated on 10 acres, the community features 260 apartments spread across eight three-story buildings. Community amenities include a pool, community lounge with a full kitchen, fitness room, golf simulator room and pet wash station.

