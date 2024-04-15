Monday, April 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Marlette-Carson-City-NV
Located in Carson City, Nev., The Marlette features 140 apartments, a pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
LoansMultifamilyNevadaWestern

Dwight Mortgage Funds $30.2M Bridge Loan for The Marlette Apartment Complex in Carson City, Nevada

by Amy Works

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, an affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has closed a $30.2 million bridge refinance for The Marlette, a garden-style multifamily community in Carson City, south of Reno along Lake Tahoe. Fident Capital brokered this transaction on behalf of the borrower, Kingsbarns Realty Capital.

Completed in 2023, The Marlette features 140 apartments spread across 10 two-story buildings on six acres. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center, dog park, pet spa, community park and grilling stations.

The loan proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, cover final construction costs and fund an operating reserve to facilitate lease-up.

You may also like

GW Real Estate, Griffin Capital Break Ground on...

JLL Arranges $43M Loan for Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 168-Unit Apartment Complex in...

MassDevelopment Provides $24.5M in Bond Financing for Metro...

JLL Arranges $127M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Gantry Arranges $40.5M Loan for Multifamily Community in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Granite Shores Multifamily Property...

Co-Working Company Sells 70,602 SF Mixed-Use Building in...

Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate Brokers $2.8M Sale...