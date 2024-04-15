Dwight Mortgage Funds $30.2M Bridge Loan for The Marlette Apartment Complex in Carson City, Nevada

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, an affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has closed a $30.2 million bridge refinance for The Marlette, a garden-style multifamily community in Carson City, south of Reno along Lake Tahoe. Fident Capital brokered this transaction on behalf of the borrower, Kingsbarns Realty Capital.

Completed in 2023, The Marlette features 140 apartments spread across 10 two-story buildings on six acres. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center, dog park, pet spa, community park and grilling stations.

The loan proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, cover final construction costs and fund an operating reserve to facilitate lease-up.