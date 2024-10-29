Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Dwight Mortgage Trust Finances $56.3M Loan for Madera Apartments in Santa Fe

by Amy Works

SANTA FE, N.M. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, an affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided $56.3 million in bridge financing for Madera Apartments in Santa Fe. Proceeds of the loan will be used to retire the sponsor’s existing construction debt and provide the borrower, Thrive Development, with capital to complete construction and lease-up of the property.

Upon completion, Madera Apartments will offer 218 one-, two- and three-bedroom townhome-style apartments with patios or balconies, in-unit washers and dryers, smart home technology and walk-in closets. The community will consist of 20 two-story residential buildings, a communal clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball court, yoga studio, fitness center, dog wash station, playground and garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations.

