LC Line and Low in Charleston comprises a main residential building, single-family homes, train shed with loft-style apartments and seven retail suites totaling 15,000 square feet.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $110M Refinancing for LC Line and Low Apartments in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, an affiliate of Dwight Capital, has provided a $110 million bridge loan for the refinancing of LC Line and Low, a new 277-unit apartment development in Charleston. Brandon Baksh, Noah Greenwald and Talisse Thompson of Dwight Mortgage Trust originated the loan on behalf of the sponsor, Lifestyle Communities, which will use the loan to refinance existing construction debt and fund remaining construction expenses.

LC Line and Low features a main residential building, train shed with loft-style apartments, historic single-family homes with private courtyards and seven retail suites totaling 15,000 square feet. The retail component houses tenants including The Goat Restaurant & Bar and Morning Ritual Coffee Shop, with another restaurant and a cocktail bar in the planning stages. Amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center with saunas and cold plunges, coworking lounge and a parking deck.

