Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $21M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

BAYONNE, N.J. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has funded a $21 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Silk Lofts, a 75-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne.Silks Lofts is a redevelopment of the former factory of women’s apparel retailer Maidenform. The property comprises nine studios, 49 one-bedroom units and 27 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, package room and indoor and outdoor lounges. The borrower was AMS Acquisitions.