Residences at Silk Lofts, an apartment complex in Bayonne, New Jersey, that is a redevelopment of a former factory, are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and luxury vinyl tiling.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $21M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has funded a $21 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Silk Lofts, a 75-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne.Silks Lofts is a redevelopment of the former factory of women’s apparel retailer Maidenform. The property comprises nine studios, 49 one-bedroom units and 27 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, package room and indoor and outdoor lounges. The borrower was AMS Acquisitions.

