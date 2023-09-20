Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $23.6M Bridge Loan for Prairie Home Apartments in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $23.6 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Prairie Home Apartments in Vancouver. McBride Capital brokered the transaction for the borrower, RRC Group.

Proceeds of the bridge loan will be used to retire existing construction debt.

Built in 2023, Prairie Home Apartments features 120 units spread across five three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse, garages, a fitness center, pool, spa, barbecue grill, picnic area, dog wash station and dog park.