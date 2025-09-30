Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $35M Recapitalization of Student Housing Property in Bryan, Texas

BRYAN, TEXAS — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has funded the $35 million recapitalization of Camber Villas, a 490-bed student housing community in the Central Texas city of Bryan. The property is located across the street from Blinn College and consists of 22 three-story buildings housing one-, two, three- and four-bedroom units. Amenities include a business center, pool, dog park, coffee bar, fitness centers, sand volleyball courts and an outdoor basketball court. The transaction was originated by David Scheer and Jack Baron of Dwight Capital and arranged by Culby Culbertson of Culbertson Holdings.