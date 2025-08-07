Thursday, August 7, 2025
The recently refinanced properties include The Station at Kentmere, a 149-unit townhome community in Auburn, Ga.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds Loans for Two New Build-to-Rent Communities in Georgia Totaling $44.3M

by John Nelson

AUBURN AND PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — Dwight Mortgage Trust has financed two bridge loans totaling $44.3 million for two new build-to-rent (BTR) communities in Georgia. The assets include The Station at Kentmere in Auburn and Waterside at Rice Hope in Port Wentworth. The borrower was not disclosed.

The Station at Kentmere is a 149-unit townhome community featuring three-bedroom residences, all with one-car garages and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Amenities include a modern clubhouse with an indoor lounge, fitness center, resort-style pool with sun deck, outdoor entertainment and picnic areas and grilling stations.

Waterside at Rice Hope comprises 103 three-bedroom townhomes, each with two-and-a-half-bathrooms and one-car garages. Amenities include a clubhouse, playground, lap pool, lazy river, fishing pond and grilling areas.

