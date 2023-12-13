Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $100M in Bridge Financing for West Harlem Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of locally based lender Dwight Capital, has provided $100 million in bridge financing for a 168-unit apartment building located at 224 W. 124th St. in West Harlem. The 19-story building was completed earlier this year and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhomes and penthouse suites. Roughly 30 percent (51) of the residences are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center, children’s playroom, business lounge and a rooftop deck. The borrower and developer, Carthage Real Estate Advisors, will use the proceeds to refinance existing construction debt and fund lease-up of the property and other capital expenditures.