224-W.-124th-St.-Harlem
The 19-story, 168-unit apartment building at 224 W. 124th St. in Harlem was completed earlier this year. The property's 51 affordable housing units benefit from a long-term tax abatement in accordance with the 421-a Affordable Housing New York Program.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $100M in Bridge Financing for West Harlem Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of locally based lender Dwight Capital, has provided $100 million in bridge financing for a 168-unit apartment building located at 224 W. 124th St. in West Harlem. The 19-story building was completed earlier this year and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhomes and penthouse suites. Roughly 30 percent (51) of the residences are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center, children’s playroom, business lounge and a rooftop deck. The borrower and developer, Carthage Real Estate Advisors, will use the proceeds to refinance existing construction debt and fund lease-up of the property and other capital expenditures.

