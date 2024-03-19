Tuesday, March 19, 2024
The Shoreline, a new multifamily project in Brooklyn, will add 248 units and 28,600 square feet of commercial space to the local supply.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $108.1M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of locally based lender Dwight Capital, has provided a $108.1 million bridge loan for The Shoreline, a 248-unit multifamily project located near Brooklyn’s Bath Beach neighborhood. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by NY Developers & Management, the 31-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 28,610 square feet of commercial space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and an outdoor lounge. The borrowers will use the proceeds to retire existing debt and fund additional construction and lease-up costs. Construction is slated for completion by the end of April.

