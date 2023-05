SUNRISE, FLA. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, an affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $12.8 million bridge loan for Pine Island Plaza, a 104,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Sunrise. The borrower was not disclosed. The South Florida shopping center comprises 21 tenants, including an unnamed national grocer that will open its doors in June. This transaction marks Dwight Mortgage Trust’s entry into the retail sector.