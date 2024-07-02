Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $142M Acquisition Financing for Southeast Skilled Nursing Portfolio

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Miami-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $142 million bridge acquisition loan for a portfolio of 10 skilled nursing facilities in urban areas surrounding Atlanta, Memphis, Mobile, Ala., and Shreveport, La.

The properties include Bell Minor Home in Gainesville, Ga.; Cambridge Post Acute Care Center in Snellville, Ga.; Nurse Care of Buckhead in Atlanta; Riverside Health Care Center in Covington, Ga.; Rockdale Healthcare Center in Conyers, Ga.; Westminster Commons in Atlanta; Millington Healthcare Center in Millington, Tenn.; Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center in Memphis; Kensington Health and Rehabilitation in Mobile; and Highland Place Rehabilitation and Nursing in Shreveport.

Collectively, these facilities total 1,371 beds. Adam Offman and Sheldon Frankel originated the loan. Details on the buyer and seller were not disclosed.

