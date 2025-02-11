Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $148M Construction Loan for Queens Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $148 million construction loan for Sutphin II, a 524-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Jamaica area of Queens. The 24-story building will consist of 366 market-rate units and 158 affordable units that will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as 7,750 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a gym and yoga studio, business center, game room, theater, resident lounge, children’s playroom, pet spa and a library. Steven Hersko of SHB Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership led by local investor Moshe Braver.