REBusinessOnline

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $154.8M Bridge Loan for Michigan Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

DETROIT, LANSING AND GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital, has provided a $154.8 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a multifamily portfolio in Michigan. The properties include Capitol Village Apartments, Carriage Hill Apartments, Carriage Park Apartments, Macomb Manor Apartments, Newburgh Square Apartments and Northview Harbor Apartments. The garden-style apartment complexes, which are located in Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids, feature amenities such as fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, clubhouses and barbecue areas.

Adam Sasouness of Dwight originated the loan. Marvin Jeremias of Crossmark Capital and Aaron Moll of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based Valleytree Partners. The purpose of the bridge loan is to provide both acquisition financing and funding for capital improvements, including enhancing 50 percent of the units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  