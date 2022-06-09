Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $154.8M Bridge Loan for Michigan Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

DETROIT, LANSING AND GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital, has provided a $154.8 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a multifamily portfolio in Michigan. The properties include Capitol Village Apartments, Carriage Hill Apartments, Carriage Park Apartments, Macomb Manor Apartments, Newburgh Square Apartments and Northview Harbor Apartments. The garden-style apartment complexes, which are located in Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids, feature amenities such as fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, clubhouses and barbecue areas.

Adam Sasouness of Dwight originated the loan. Marvin Jeremias of Crossmark Capital and Aaron Moll of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based Valleytree Partners. The purpose of the bridge loan is to provide both acquisition financing and funding for capital improvements, including enhancing 50 percent of the units.