Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Loan for Refinancing of Bronx Multifamily Property

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $155 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 261 & 315 Grand Concourse, a multifamily property in The Bronx. The newly developed, adjacent multifamily buildings house a total of 405 units: 261 Grand Concourse has 283 market-rate units, and 315 Grand Concourse has 122 affordable housing units. Residences are furnished with marble bathroom countertops, ceramic tiling and stainless steel appliances, and amenities include a fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and outdoor terraces. Pinchas Vogel of Landstone Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Beitel Group.