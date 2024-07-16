Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Fountain Parc Apartments consists of 14 two-story buildings.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $26.8M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT), the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $26.8 million bridge loan for Fountain Parc Apartments in Indianapolis. The 241-unit, garden-style multifamily property consists of 14 buildings on 15 acres. Amenities include a fitness center, pet wash station, dog park, playground, pool and firepit. The loan proceeds will retire existing debt and finance interior improvements. David Scheer of DMT originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Pepper Pike Capital Partners.

