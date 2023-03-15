REBusinessOnline

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $26M Loan for Refinancing of Southern New Jersey Apartments

Dwight Mortgage Trust previously provided a $39 million bridge loan for Mi-Place at West Rancocas Phase I in February 2021.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the mortgage REIT affiliate of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $26 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Phase II of Mi-Place at West Rancocas, located in the Southern New Jersey community of Mount Holly. Completed in 2022, Mi-Place at West Rancocas consists of four three-story walk-up buildings with 96 units, two two-story townhome buildings with 12 units and a recreation center. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, resident lounge and outdoor grilling and dining areas. The borrower and developer is Fernmoor Homes.





