Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $29.5M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property in Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $29.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Colonial Village, a 508-unit multifamily property in Columbus. Situated on a 25-acre site, Colonial Village consists of 92 one- and two-story buildings with 204 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units and 280 two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, dog park and onsite management.

The planned interior renovations include updated kitchen appliances and cabinets, in-unit washers/dryers, quartz countertops, updated bathroom vanities, vinyl plank flooring and new hardware. Exterior improvements will include brick restoration and painting, roof repairs, renovation of the clubhouse and leasing office, installation of a central HVAC system, parking lot repairs and enhanced landscaping.

Loan proceeds will finance the property acquisition, cover transaction costs, establish reserves and fund renovations. Pepper Pike Capital was the borrower. David Scheer of Dwight originated the loan.

