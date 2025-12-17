Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $31M Bridge Loan for 146-Unit Multifamily Property in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $31 million bridge loan to refinance Oxford Vista, a 142-unit multifamily development in Englewood. The sponsor, The Prime Co., used loan proceeds to repay existing debt, fund loan transaction costs and establish an interest reserve. David Scheer and Alex Izso of Dwight Capital originated the financing.

Completed in 2023, Oxford Vista features two studios, 112 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom units. Apartments offer quartz countertops with waterfall edges, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, blackout shades, rain shower heads and anti-fog bathroom mirrors. Each residence also features smart locks and thermostats, energy-efficient appliances and high-speed internet access. Select units offer private balconies or patios with mountain views.

Community amenities include a pool and hot tub, outdoor fire pits and grilling stations, a modern fitness center with Echelon smart mirrors, as well as a yoga and fitness studio, clubhouse and lounge with a fully equipped kitchen and an espresso bar. Additional amenities include podcast studios, a workshop space, communal workspaces, bike storage, controlled building access and a pet-friendly environment with a dog wash and dog courtyard.