Thursday, September 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
170-Freeman-St.-Brooklyn
The apartment building at 170 Freeman St. in Brooklyn is eligible for a 35-year, 421a tax abatement. Loan proceeds will cover transaction costs, fund an interest reserve and finance remaining construction costs.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $34M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $34 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 67-unit apartment building located in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn. The newly developed, eight-story building at 170 Freeman St. includes ground-floor commercial space. The unit mix comprises 12 studios, 40 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, study rooms, storage lockers, a resident lounge, pet spa and a rooftop terrace with a grilling station. David Scheer of Dwight originated the debt on behalf of the borrower, Green Street Group Managers LLC.

You may also like

Cortland Acquires 444-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

Newmark Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Nichols Park Apartments...

CBRE Secures $116M Refinancing for Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $16.5M in C-PACE Construction...

Hartz Mountain Completes 218-Unit Apartment Complex in Weehawken,...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 28,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Essex Realty Group Brokers $1.7M Sale of Apartment...

PickleBOS to Open 22,570 SF Sports Entertainment Venue...

JTC Group Signs 15,926 SF Office Lease in...