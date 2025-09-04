Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $34M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $34 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 67-unit apartment building located in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn. The newly developed, eight-story building at 170 Freeman St. includes ground-floor commercial space. The unit mix comprises 12 studios, 40 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, study rooms, storage lockers, a resident lounge, pet spa and a rooftop terrace with a grilling station. David Scheer of Dwight originated the debt on behalf of the borrower, Green Street Group Managers LLC.