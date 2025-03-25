Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Proceeds from the loan for Mi-Place at Brightmoor in Sicklerville, New Jersey, will be used to retire existing debt, fund an interest reserve, cover transaction costs — including outstanding construction expenses — and provide a cash-out to the borrower, Fernmoor Homes.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $34M Loan for Refinancing of Southern New Jersey Multifamily Complex

by Taylor Williams

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $34 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Mi-Place at Brightmoor, the 168-unit second phase of a 312-unit apartment community located in the Southern New Jersey community of Sicklerville. The property offers 63 one-bedroom units, 84 two-bedroom apartments and 21 three-bedroom residences that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washer and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, game room, community lounge, dog washing area and a playground. The borrower is Fernmoor Homes.

