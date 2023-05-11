Thursday, May 11, 2023
Villa Annette features 220 apartment units in Moreno Valley, California.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $36.3M Refinancing for Villa Annette Apartments in Moreno Valley, California

by Jeff Shaw

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided a $36.3 million bridge loan to refinance Villa Annette Apartments in Moreno Valley, a city in the Inland Empire region of California, about 64 miles east of Los Angeles. 

Latco Enterprises owns the 220-unit property, which is newly built and currently in lease-up. Proceeds from the bridge loan will be used to pay off existing construction debt. 

Villa Annette sits on 11 acres and comprises 14 two- and three-story buildings that offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, spa, business center, fitness center and a picnic and grilling area. 

The owner plans to obtain a HUD 223(f) loan for permanent financing once the asset is stabilized. 

Ari Mandelbaum originated the transaction for Dwight.

