Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $36M Loan for Refinancing of Corpus Christi Apartment Community

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $36 million bridge loan for the refinancing of La Joya by Azali, a 336-unit waterfront apartment community in Corpus Christi. The property comprises 14 three-story residential buildings that house 120 one-bedroom units, 192 two-bedroom residences and 24 three-bedroom apartments. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, dog park, playground, media/game room, demonstration kitchen, conference room, billiards lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The borrower was Azali Homes.